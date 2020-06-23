22 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported June 23

Today we confirmed 22 new cases in Pierce County and no new deaths. Our total is 2,312 cases and 84 deaths.

We continually update and revise counts based on the information we receive from the state reporting system that may still have a data reporting lag. We are waiting to verify and will let you know when the state reporting system has been fixed.

We have reported 246 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 27.3. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 17.6.

Read more about today’s cases, testing data, and more tpchd.org/covid19cases