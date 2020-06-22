The City of University Place Economic Development department is launching a “We’re Open, Welcome Back to UP” campaign that will provide free 18″-by-24″ window cling signs to local businesses.

There are four unique designs, all of which support the message that U.P. is open for business with taglines such as “We’re UP and At It” and “We’re back, UP!”

The window signs are currently in production and should be ready for distribution in about two weeks.

With Pierce County now in Phase 2 of the Governor’s Safe Start program, retailers, restaurants, hair and nail salons as well as fitness facilities can now reopen as long as they continue to follow specific guidelines for their businesses regarding limited capacity and physical distancing.

The window signs are one of several efforts the City of University Place has taken to help the business community respond to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 shutdown, including the City Council’s planned distribution of CARES relief funds this summer. Watch future issues of Talking UP and Headlines, the City’s bi-weekly newsletter, on plans for the allocation of those funds.