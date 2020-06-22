Superintendent Reykdal files lawsuit against opponent

Submitted by Friends of Maia Espinoza.

After championing a policy that teaches sexual positions to 4th graders by supporting SB 5395; Career politician Chris Reykdal, the Superintendent of Public Instruction of the State of Washington in an act of desperation has filed a frivolous lawsuit against Maia Espinoza for her factual candidate statement in the official Washington Voter’s Pamphlet.

The threat of weaponizing the government against political opponents has become the standard operating procedure for Chris Reykdal. Reykdal had previously called on the legislature to cut transportation funding to counties that supported I-976, a measure passed by a majority of voters in 2019 that limited taxes and fees on Washington motorists. Reykdal had previously disparaged those who opposed his policies as “people who don’t believe in geometry”, “flat earthers”, and “Holocaust deniers”.

Espinoza’s campaign manager Monica Marchetti stated, “It’s clear that Reykdal is getting nervous about his re-election prospects. After insulting the majority of Washingtonians who oppose his policies, Chris Reykdal is continuing to prove that he is nothing more than a bully. Maia Espinoza is consulting with legal counsel and she plans to vigorously defend against this sham legal action. Washington deserves a superintendent that represents all of Washington and puts the education of our children before politics.”