Steilacoom Museum Sidewalk Sale 18 July

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is hosting a Sidewalk Sale on July 18, 9 am-1 pm at the Steilacoom Tennis Courts on Lafayette Street. All are welcome wearing gloves and mask. Please donate your unused/lightly used items at the Museum Storage Barn (behind the Wagon Shop) on Tuesday, June 23rd, Thursday, June 25th or Thursday, July 9th between 1-2 pm in the afternoon or bring your items right to the Tennis Court by 8:30 am on July 18th. Please, no clothing or damaged items. SHMA is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.

Related