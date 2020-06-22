The Suburban Times

Reps. Heck and Schrier to host Town Hall

Submitted by Rep. Denny Heck’s Office.

June 23, Representative Denny Heck will be joined by Representative Kim Schrier from the neighboring 8th Congressional District for a Facebook Live town hall. We’ll get started at 5pm PT and you can tune in on Heck’s Facebook page.

Rep. Schrier and I will be taking your questions on the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resources available to you and your family during this difficult time. 

Have questions for us? I encourage you to share them with me on FacebookTwitter or on my website, and we’ll get through as many as we can. I hope you’ll join us live – if you can’t make it, the full video will also be available for viewing on my Facebook page afterwards.

