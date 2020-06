When Tacoma beverage superpowers align, wonderful things happen. This weekend is proof with a drive-thru cider and beer festival safe for social distancing. Tacoma Brewing Co., Tacoma Cider Co., Witch Dog Brewing and Mad Hat Teas have mashed up their products and the result is a limited release of tea-infused beverages that’ll be available in […]

The post Drive-thru cider and beer festival in Tacoma comes with a twist (of tea) appeared first on Dine Pierce County.