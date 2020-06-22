6 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported June 22

Today we confirmed 6 new cases in Pierce County and no new deaths. Our total is 2,290 cases and 84 deaths.

Today’s case count is low because of a data reporting lag from the state reporting system that provides us with positive COVID-19 tests. We will let you know when the state reporting system has been fixed.

We have reported 235 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 26.1. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 16.8.

