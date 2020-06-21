University Place Chief’s Corner

Amid all the troubling news of late, I’d like to take a minute to share some good news and to say thank you to the residents and businesses of University Place.

These last few months have been difficult for everyone and especially for the officers in your police department. They faced new challenges and demanding schedules as they continued to serve this community through the pandemic. The events of the last few weeks have created even more challenges, as we’ve watched coverage in the media and heard local community members provide their thoughts about the actions of police in other jurisdictions.

Yet we’ve also received notes of appreciation and words of encouragement from countless residents and businesses. We’ve seen waves and heard “thank yous” as we drive around town. And because of your generosity, we may have even put on a few “pandemic pounds.”

We have received lots of goodies dropped off at the station for us. There were meals from our pizza parlors (Steph’s Pizza and Little Caesars), goodie bags from our neighbors (at Hearthside Manor Assisted Living) and tons of treats and notes from citizens across U.P.

?Last Saturday, we were able to participate in the Curtis High School Graduate Car Tour. We were grateful to be able to congratulate our seniors and wish them good luck in the future when they finished the tour and enjoyed refreshments sponsored by Green Firs businesses (Starbucks, Safeway and Trader Joe’s). It was an awesome event for our graduates and also provided a great reminder of the strong sense of community we have in this city.

All of these gestures have meant a lot to everyone in our department.

?As you might expect, over the last few weeks I have received many questions about police reform. I appreciate those questions because they give me an opportunity to explain to people that most, if not all, of the reforms being proposed are already in place here in U.P. (and across Washington). This doesn’t mean that officers never make mistakes. What it does mean is that our officers are properly trained, incidents are effectively reported, and complaints are fully investigated.

I think that is why we see the level of community engagement and support for our work in U.P. And you have my word that we will continue to work together to ensure that all citizens trust and value their police department.

Thank You University Place!