Local Students Earn Degrees from University of Northern Colorado

The following local students were among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring 2020 semester. Due to COVID-19, UNC rescheduled in-person commencement ceremonies in May and will hold them in December for the graduating class.

The students, degrees, areas of study, honors and hometowns are:

University Place, WA – George Thompson, Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Cum Laude

For more information about the class of spring 2020, visit www.unco.edu/news/articles/commencement-spring-2020.aspx.