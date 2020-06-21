The June 22 regular meeting/workshop of the Clover Park School District Board of Directors is canceled. The next regular meeting of the board will be held Monday, July 13, at 6 p.m. in Room 4 of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW in Lakewood.
For more information, contact the superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.
Clover Park School District June 22 school board regular meeting/workshop canceled
