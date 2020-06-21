2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment conducts military exercise at JBLM and Satsop plant June 22-July 1

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Rangers from 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct a military exercise June 22-July 1 at JBLM and Satsop Nuclear Power Plant in Elma, Washington.

The Ranger battalion will use training ammunition and other training devises to make the exercise as real as possible.

There will be periods of increased air traffic to include low-flying helicopters, tilt-rotor aircraft (CV-22 Osprey) and airplanes during hours of darkness around JBLM and around the Satsop Nuclear Power Plant.

There will also be noticeable air traffic between JBLM and Satsop as helicopters and Ospreys transport the Rangers to and from the two locations.

During the evenings this week, there will be air traffic and noise associated with a large airborne operation on base involving the Rangers.

The 75th Ranger Regiment is a lethal, agile and versatile special operations force that conducts forcible entry operations and special operations raids across the entire spectrum of combat. Tough realistic military exercises conducted regularly provide the Rangers a unique edge for real-world missions.

This is routine training conducted periodically to maintain a high level of readiness for the military personnel involved. Every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the training will be taken. We appreciate the support of the residents and community in the surrounding areas during this training.

Residents or media seeking additional information may contact 75th Ranger Regiment Public Affairs Office at 706-545-4260 or 706-604-5114.