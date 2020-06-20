New Pierce County Ferry schedule goes into effect July 1; summer two-boat service begins July 3

A new Pierce County Ferry schedule will go into effect July 1. The new schedule is simplified with more consistent departure times throughout the week.

Riders can view the new schedule online at www.piercecountywa.gov/ferry. Printed schedules will be available at the terminal beginning July 1.

Consistency is built into the schedule with fewer built-in modifications for specialty runs and crew training. The secondary ferry will be used for specialty runs, such as fuel trucks and midday access to Ketron Island for service contractors. Better timing of runs will allow crew training to be held between departures.

Morning and afternoon ferry run times were optimized to best meet start and end times for school-aged riders while meeting commuter and ferry operational needs. Children will arrive to school within five minutes of the start time and no delays should occur on their return trip home.

“The updated schedule provides a high level of service from morning to night,” said Randy Rogers, Pierce County Planning and Public Works airport and ferry administrator. “We worked closely with the Anderson Island Citizens Advisory Committee, residents and the Steilacoom School District to make these improvements.”

Steilacoom and Anderson Island departures occur seven days per week between the hours of 5:45 a.m. and 10:50 p.m. An early-morning commuter run continues to depart Steilacoom at 4:45 a.m. Monday – Friday.

Three daily departures from Ketron Island will occur at 6:40 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. An additional departure will occur at 11:05 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and observed holidays.

As the 11:05 p.m. departure had 16 riders in 2019, Pierce County will monitor ridership to evaluate if this run should continue to be offered.

Ferry runs added for Independence Day and summertime travelers

The ferry will offer additional runs on July 3 and 5 to accommodate Independence Day travelers. The runs will depart Steilacoom at 12:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:25 p.m. and 5:35 p.m.; and Ketron Island at 11:05 p.m. The ferry will follow the standard Saturday schedule on July 4.

The two-boat summer schedule will continue seven days a week through Labor Day.

Reminder: Fireworks prohibited on the ferry

Fireworks are prohibited on the ferry. Only non-aerial, non-explosive fireworks – such as sparklers – in their original packaging may be transported aboard the ferry. Fireworks of any type may not be ignited on the ferry.