Local students graduate from University of Wisconsin-Stout

The following students from the area graduated in May 2020 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis.

Lakewood – Jacob Averkamp, BS Packaging

UW-Stout, Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry and career outcomes, has 49 undergraduate majors and 21 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate at or above 98 percent for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality award in 2001.

Enrollment for the fall semester was 8,400. The university graduated more than 1,180 students in May.