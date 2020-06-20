Initial claims for unemployment benefits continue to decrease from the previous week

During the week of June 7 through June 13, there were 29,028 initial regular unemployment claims (down 2.3% from the prior week) and 695,532 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (a decrease of 34,061) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

ESD believes the continued decrease is due to a variety of reasons including fraud prevention measures and more people going back to work with the reopening of some industry sectors and regions over the past three weeks.

ESD paid out over $454.7 million for 399,879 individual claims.

Unemployment claim type Week ofJune 7-June 13 Week ofMay 31-June 6 Week ofMay 24-30 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 29,028 29,173 31,224 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 9,346 10,569 12,878 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 7,650 9,195 10,176 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 649,508 680,116 720,681 Total claims 695,532 729,053 774,959

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:

A total of 2,112,219 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,320,239 regular unemployment insurance, 424,431 PUA and 367,549 PEUC)

A total of 1,180,748 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits

ESD has paid out over $5.4 billion in benefits

856,428 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid

“The total number of claims remains historically high, but we are seeing a continued decline in initial claims week over week as the economy reopens,” said ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine. “As it has been from the outset, our priorities throughout this crisis have been to get benefits as quickly as possible to those who are eligible, and to increase the number of people who are eligible for benefits. We’ll continue to stay focused on these goals even as we navigate the reopening of the economy, and support Washingtonians as they get safely back to work.”