COVID19’s Impact on P-12 and Higher Education

Join us on June 22 at 5 p.m. for Straight Talk – Education + COVID-19: What will be the new normal for P-12 and higher ed?

This live community forum is part of the ongoing Straight Talk series examining the impacts of COVID-19, focused on those with the greatest needs.

Guests will include Drs. Sabine Thomas, Ivan Harrell, Isiaah Crawford, and Marcia Arunga.

These discussions hosted by Metropolitan Development Council and Tacoma Urban League are geared toward our communities that are not in the mainstream flow of information. The conversations will continue each Monday throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

To register, visit: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BtrUxp8gSru3tqn54b0dHw?

The conversation will be recorded and made available on the MDC website at www.mdc-hope.org for those who cannot attend the live sessions. We hope you will join us!