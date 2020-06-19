Work progressing on I-5 in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – This weekend, weather permitting, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will relocate all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 to a new location near Berkeley Street.

During the overnight hours of Saturday, June 20, the following closures will be in place during an overnight traffic shift:

Single lane closure on northbound I-5 will be in place from 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street and the Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two lanes will close on northbound I-5 from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.

If weather cancels the work Saturday night, crews will attempt to do the work during overnight hours on Sunday, June 21 with the following closures:

Single lane closure on northbound I-5 will be in place from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street and the Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Two lanes will close on northbound I-5 from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday.

This is the first of several traffic shifts that allow crews to widen I-5 and raise the elevation of the highway above the water table.

Additional overnight closures for the week of June 22 are listed on Tacomatraffic.com, including an upcoming overnight closure of the Madigan Gate and adjacent northbound I-5 Berkeley Street ramps.

Travelers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work. A temporary speed limit reduction to 50 mph is in place on I-5 from mileposts 121.9 to 124.1.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.