Summer Fuchsia Sale June 20

Submitted by Nancy White.

Tahoma Fuchsia Society will hold the Second Annual Summer Fuchsia Sale on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the parking lot of Lakewood Presbyterian Church (8601 104th St SW, Lakewood WA 98498).

There is plenty of parking. Attendees are asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Club members will be available for assistance and questions and all will be wearing face masks and gloves.

Sale runs from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (closes earlier if sell out), rain or shine. Best selection is available early during this time. Beautiful Hardy Perennial Fuchsias, many of varieties not commonly seen in local stores, are ready for planting in pots or in your garden for beauty year after year. Everything is priced to sell: a few 4” size Fuchsias $3.00/each; gallon size Fuchsias $6.00/each; miscellaneous plants & garden items as marked.

Cash, Checks, Credit Cards accepted.

www.facebook.com/tahomafuchsiasociety