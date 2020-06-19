Riding Strong in University Place

Anyone who has been by the Village at Chambers Bay during the COVID-19 shutdown may have noticed that Trek Bikes has been a flurry of activity. Having qualified as an essential business within the transportation category, the store has been open since Governor Inslee announced the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order on March 23.

In fact, the U.P. Trek store has seen business take off since the shutdown, with Store Manager Isaiah Stanley reporting that the business has attracted scores of new customers. “I can’t even tell you how many bikes we have sold over the phone,” he says. Some of those bikes have been sold to cycling enthusiasts who are familiar with the Trek brand, but Stanley says they have also gained many new customers, including families who found the shutdown was a good time to invest in new bikes or bike repairs so they could ride together.

In addition to selling bikes, the U.P. Trek store has continued to offer inspections and repairs of all bikes (not just Treks) during the shutdown. And as added incentives, they have thrown in free bike washes, curbside pick-up and home delivery.

Stanley says one of the biggest challenges of COVID-19 requirements are how they have forced Trek to make adjustments to its basic business model. “We like to think of ourselves as a hospitality company, not just a bicycle company. So things like social distancing, limits on the number of people we can have in the store at one time and not being able to do test rides have been challenging,” he says.

But thanks to a robust commitment to customer service that includes a personal call to each new bike purchaser and repair services regardless of bike manufacturer, Stanley says his store is working to not only survive the pandemic, but generate a whole new customer base as a result of it.