Puyallup Fuchsia Club Announces Plant Sale

Submitted by Nancy White.

Fuchsia Sale this Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM (will end earlier if plants sell out) at 211 19th Ave in Milton.

All are Hardy Perennial Fuchsias in 1/2 gallon pots, many are in bloom. Priced at $7 and $10 each. Best selection found during first half of sale hours.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Club members will be masked and available for questions.

Hardy Perennial Fuchsias grow outside year round in either pots or your garden, providing beautiful blooms year after year. The PNW has a perfect climate for these beautiful plants.

Checks or Cash Only

NO credit cards