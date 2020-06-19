Pierce College receives national recognition for excellence in marketing and communications

Pierce College’s Marketing and Communications team recently received top honors from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) Paragon Awards competition. This annual competition is exclusive to marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges.

The college was up against strong competition from community and technical colleges throughout and United States and Canada. The Paragon Awards are judged by marketing and public relations professionals who work in a variety of industries nationwide.

Pierce College won a Gold Medal for a series of digital advertisements calling for people to Find their Success at Pierce College. The college also received a Gold Medal for a series of billboards placed around the community, featuring notable alumni. These billboards were a key component of the college’s ongoing I Got My Start at Pierce College marketing campaign.

“It is such an honor to receive two Gold Medals from the Paragon Awards,” said Brian Benedetti, director of marketing and communications. “Our team works so hard throughout the year, and it means a lot to be recognized for our efforts in design and communication, especially against some very tough national competition.”

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.