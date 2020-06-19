Overnight repair work brings I-5 ramp closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – Travelers who use Interstate 5 exits and on-ramps at South 38th Street and South 84th Street will need to plan ahead for temporary detours during overnight hours starting Sunday, June 21.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the ramps to perform asphalt repairs during overnight hours of 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

Repair schedule

Sunday, June 21

Northbound I-5 exit 132 to eastbound South 38th Street will close.

Monday, June 22

Northbound I-5 exit 132 to westbound South 38th Street will close.

Tuesday, June 23

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close.

Wednesday, June 24

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close.

Thursday, June 25

South 84th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

This work may be rescheduled due to weather conditions. Travelers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work.

Updated construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.