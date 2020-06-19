Online Summer Reading Program coming to Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – This year’s Summer Reading program from the Pierce County Library System is going virtual. The Library has reimagined this year’s program and will:

Host online events families can watch from home.

Offer electronic tracking tools to help readers earn badges.

Give out grab and go activity packs.

Provide booklists with e-book and audiobook options for all ages.

“While the library buildings are closed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, we are bringing Summer Reading directly to the homes of kids, teenagers and adults mostly online,” said Pierce County Library System’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “And for those without internet access or computers, we will have some grab and go activities people can pick up from the libraries later this summer as well as bring our Summer Reading services out to places in our communities.”

Summer Reading is enjoyment for all ages. Families may download the Beanstack Tracker app from Google Play or the App Store to get started. Once readers have registered for the program, they can track their reading progress and earn badges and prizes. The app will also include appealing booklists for specific readers and includes online resources. If a person does not have access to the app, visit piercecountylibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.

The Library will offer virtual events online throughout the summer and will include Summer Reading program favorites such as Science Tellers and Traveling Lantern. Library events such as story time and STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts and math – activities will also be available online.

The Summer Reading program is free thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Pierce County Library Foundation and its donors with significant contributions from 18 Friends of the Library groups.

For more information, visit summerreading.pcls.us.