The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Obituary Notices – June 19, 2020

By Leave a Comment

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeDon Spadoni.

Mountain View Funeral Home:  Anthony Silva.

Fir Lane Memorial Park:  Elizabeth J. Wallace.

Gaffney Funeral Home: Gloria Bader; Mary Lou Finnegan-Lundquist; Eva Burke.

Print This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *