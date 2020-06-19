Jackson Maynard lands Rossi, McKenna among endorsements for 10th Congressional seat

Submitted by Maynard for Congress Campaign.

10th Congressional District candidate Jackson Maynard is proud to announce former Washington State Senator Dino Rossi and former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna are supporting his campaign.

Maynard, who announced his candidacy May 7, said he’s humbled by the endorsements and is looking forward to the assistance sharing his message about post-COVID recovery in Washington.

“I’m honored to have two of Washington’s finest public servants backing my plan for our state’s post-COVID recovery,” Maynard said, “However, it’s disheartening that our state’s leadership seems willing to create an economic crisis to replace a health crisis – especially when there are other options we should be considering.”

Maynard is running on a three-point plan to HIT back against the effects of the coronavirus in Washington, with HIT being an acronym for Housing, Infrastructure and Technology.

“There is a great need for new homes in Washington, but the supply is about a quarter-million homes short,” said Maynard, who also serves as General Counsel for the Building Industry Association of Washington. “I pledge to find ways to streamline the permitting and appeals process and help deliver needed revenue to state and local governments.”

Maynard is also championing infrastructure improvements that will better connect the South Sound area with the rest of Puget Sound and Washington state, and technological advancements in both education and the medical field that will help Washington safeguard against future emergencies.

Other notable endorsements who are supporting Maynard’s candidacy include:

State Senators Mark Schoesler, Curtis King, Mike Padden, Randi Becker, Lynda Wilson, Tim Sheldon, Maureen Walsh, Doug Ericksen, and Phil Fortunato

State Representatives Ed Orcutt and Morgan Irwin

County Commissioners Pam Roach (Pierce) and Kevin Shutty (Mason)

About Jackson Maynard

Jackson Maynard is the General Counsel for the Building Industry Association of Washington. During his 19 years as a practicing attorney, he kept the community safe as a prosecutor, worked as a construction lawyer for a state transportation agency and advised the Washington State Senate as a staff counsel. With his wife, Heidi, he has raised three daughters who attend public school in Olympia.