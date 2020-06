DuPont Parks & Recreation Summer Camps Coming Soon!

Summer Camp registration is open!

Summer Camps will commence in Phase 3, we are optimistic to still maintain our current summer camp schedule, with updated safety provisions in place.

We are offering four different camps in July and August. Register today! Limited number of spots available!

Art Camp: July 13 -16 or August 10 -13

All Sports Summer Olympics Camp: July 20 -24

Challenger Soccer Camp: July 27 – July 31

Skyhawks Sports Camp: August 10 – 13

Visit for more information: www.dupontwa.gov/188/Activities-Classes-Camps-Sports