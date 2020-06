Today we confirmed 28 new cases in Pierce County and 1 new death, a University Place woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 2,226 cases and 84 deaths.

We have reported 209 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 23.2. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 14.9.

Read more about today’s cases, testing data, and more tpchd.org/covid19cases