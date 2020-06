Tacoma’s Steamer’s Seafood Cafe has a sense-of-place like no other and over the last 15 years, I’ve written more than once that Steamers Seafood Cafe at Titlow Beach yields the most affordable view restaurant in Tacoma. And now this will be the last summer you’ll get to eat there. “Summer 2020 will be the final […]

