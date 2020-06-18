Squeeze the Day!

Parents & Mentors… Get your kids ready for Lakewood Lemonade Day by signing them up to participate in LEMONOPOLIS. The Lakewood Chamber is delighted to introduce this nationally acclaimed program to the youth in our community teaching them the basics of how to start and operate their very own business … a Lemonade Stand!

LEMONOPOLIS is an online, interactive version of the Lemonade Day program. LEMONOPOLIS is a virtual world where youth learn everything they need to know about starting, owning, and operating their own business, a lemonade stand. Their participation is the precursor to being able to actively participate in LEMONADE DAY LAKEWOOD when the state moves into Phase 3.

Remember this is a FREE and fun summer activity to keep youth busy and engaged, as well as a great educational tool to teach your kids about business and becoming an entrepreneur. To sign up, go to: lemonadeday.org/lakewood

As with any quality program, bringing LEMONADE DAY into a community is not inexpensive. If you would like to support the continuation of this program and get your business name in front of these future entrepreneurs and their family members, check out the various sponsorship levels here: lemonadeday.org/lakewood/sponsors

www.facebook.com/lakewoodchamber/videos/261541085194921/