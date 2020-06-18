New Sidewalk Construction Begins on Cirque Drive

Construction of new sidewalks and safety improvements has begun along Cirque Drive between 83rd Avenue and Grandview Drive. This project is the final piece of an eight-year effort to improve the safety and mobility of all users along Cirque Drive throughout the city.

This project will result in a safer street for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike, by providing new sidewalks, street lighting, marked crosswalks, improved drainage, and landscaping along this busy street. This project is funded through a $1.8 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration.

Construction is anticipated be completed by the end of the year. If you have any questions regarding this project, please contact the University Place Engineering Department at 253.460.2526.