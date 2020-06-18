McLennan, Hunsaker and Albrecht selected as CPSD Employees of the Year

Three Clover Park School District employees were honored as Employees of the Year during a virtual celebration Tuesday, June 16. Since 1987, CPSD has honored exemplary employees in three categories: certificated, classified and administrative. Award recipients are chosen by an independent panel of Lakewood citizens.

2020 Employees of the Year are:

Carrie McLennan, Art Teacher, Tillicum Elementary School — Certificated Employee of the Year

Alicia Hunsaker, Family Involvement Coordinator, Open Doors Program — Classified Employee of the Year

Leanna Albrecht, Director of Marketing and Community Relations — Administrative Employee of the Year

Clover Park School District honored Carrie McLennan (left), Alicia Hunsaker (middle) and Leanna Albrecht (right) as 2020 Employees of the Year during a virtual ceremony.

Certificated Employee of the Year: Carrie McLennan, Art Teacher, Tillicum Elementary School

Carrie is the definition of leadership and collaboration. She works hard every year to understand each student individually and help them with whatever they may need. She cheerfully steps in to help anyone at any time and actively takes on new projects whenever the opportunity arises to help enrich the education of Tillicum students.

Classified Employee of the Year: Alicia Hunsaker, Family Involvement Coordinator, Open Doors Program

Alicia’s approach to family engagement is active and persistent. When Open Doors runs into a roadblock in reaching a family, she rolls up her sleeves and gets to work. Her empathetic, determined approach makes a difference in student success and helps families build a more positive relationship with Open Doors.

Administrative Employee of the Year: Leanna Albrecht, Director of Marketing and Community Relations

Leanna is a vital member of the Superintendent’s Council and leads a department that is critical to our district’s success. She constantly displays a positive, cheerful, steady and “can-do” attitude. She is willing to push back on the status quo when the situation calls for it and is usually the first one to say “I’ll help with that” whether it’s in her area of work or not.