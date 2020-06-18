Kiwanis Award 3 Scholarships to High School Seniors

Submitted by Jerry Dunlap.

The Kiwanis Club of Clover Park provided 3 $3,000 scholarships to graduating seniors from Harrison Preparatory School, Clover Park High School, and Lakes High School.

Michelle Rogers, from Harrison Preparatory School, will attend the University of Washington/Seattle this fall and plans to major in business accounting.

Madison Sternod, from Clover Park High School, earned both her high school diploma and her Associates Degree this June. Post high school, Madison plans to continue pursuing her interest in visual arts.

Carmelia McCraken, from Lakes High School, plans to attend Central Washington University and study violin performance.