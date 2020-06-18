Found: Manuel Ramirez

It has been reported on Facebook that Manuel Ramirez has been found. On the Missing & Homeless group, “Update: Found Safe!!! on June 16, 2020 Manuel was located and his family members are asking for privacy but wanted to thank everyone who helped share and made this possible.”

Manuel Ramirez has been missing since Wednesday, May 27 around 1:00pm. He was across the street from his house at the Providence Reformed Baptist Church in University Place, Washington. He is a 14 year old Hispanic male. 5’10”.

He has lighter pigment around his eyes and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt and a black denim vest. He also had a skateboard with him. He is not at risk of running away and his family believes he is in danger.

Please contact his father Manny Ramirez with any information: 702-504-3104 Police Contact: Detective Sousley 253-798-4058 ext. 341 Case # 2014802033.