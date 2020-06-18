Elizabeth Wesley Youth Merit Incentive Award seeks applicants

African American students in 9th-11th grade in the University Place, Tacoma, Clover Park, Franklin Pierce, Puyallup, Bethel or Steilacoom school districts are invited to apply for the Elizabeth Wesley Youth Merit Incentive Award. Awardees with receive a $350 check at the annual awards ceremony in September 2020. Students must have a 2.5 cumulative GPA. Learn more and apply at www.ewesleyaward.org/to-apply.

To learn about other scholarship opportunities visit the Funding College Project at www.educatingouryouth.org.