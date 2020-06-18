Cascade Christian Schools Graduates Class of 2020 – COVID-19 Style

PUYALLUP – Cascade Christian Schools is dedicated to helping students explore and discover their God-given potential, and there was no better opportunity for the Class of 2020 to shine brightly and persevere in times of uncertainty than the one resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown.

Cascade Christian Schools graduated 58 students, all of which have spent their entire lives in the digital age. The events of the COVID-19 pandemic, a historical event that this graduating class has lived and schooled through, will be one for the history books. These students have had a crash course in patience, adaptability, and grace, and throughout the year they have demonstrated Cascade Christian Schools’ Core Character Traits of wisdom, integrity, excellence, and dignity.

From this class, 24 students received nearly $3 million in scholarships and grants offered toward college tuition over the next four years of higher learning. Cascade Christian Schools provides educational excellence, which in turn demands purposeful and strategic exploration of the students’ God-given purpose in all aspects of their lives.

Cascade Christian Schools, founded in 1992, currently has 5 locations in Pierce County serving infants through grade 12. There are more than 1,400 students developing their God-given potential while navigating and nurturing their personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

While a drive-in style graduation was not what any of these graduating seniors had in mind when the school year began in the fall, their demonstration of faith and love was evident throughout a celebration that proved to be as unique as the young people who make up the Class of 2020. We are proud to wish our graduating seniors well as they launch into a world that has been waiting for them.

See video here: www.facebook.com/CascadeChristianSchools/videos/265677954518522/

CCS CLASS OF 2020 DRIVE-IN Finding ways to celebrate our seniors during these challenging times! Here’s a short clip of our drive-in celebration. More photos will be uploaded to the Cascade Christian High School page. Posted by Cascade Christian Schools on Tuesday, June 9, 2020