Today we confirmed 24 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 2,198 cases.

We are reporting no new deaths. Our total is 83 deaths.

Department of Health reports 32,063 Pierce County tests with 6.8% positive. Care facility negative tests are unavailable. About 86,000 tests aren’t yet assigned to a county. Our positive test rate is likely lower.

Read more about today’s cases and the rest of our data tpchd.org/covid19cases