Pierce County Library System Board discusses racial and social equity

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss how the Library System ensures racial and social equity in its service to Pierce County communities and with the staff it employs. Join the special board meeting via conference call, 1-510-338-9438, access code: 623 788 004 #, attendee ID: #, on Thursday, June 18, at 4 p.m.

The Board will review and discuss the Library System’s commitment to the 2017 Urban Libraries Council (ULC) Statement on Racial Equity and Social Equity. The Board may further discuss how the Library System might further integrate the principles of the statement into the Library System’s services, classes and events, books and other materials it buys, staff it hires, how it communicates with the public, and policies.

Today 173 public libraries in North America have signed the ULC statement.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-06182020.pdf