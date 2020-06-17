Pierce County allocates CARES funding to scale up COVID testing, support for affordable housing

Of this week’s $4.6 million in new CARES allocations, Pierce County directed nearly $3.4 million to the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes funding for expanded testing, investigations and administrative costs.

“The impact of the pandemic on our residents has been catastrophic in many ways,” said Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive. “Our county’s ability to move forward into Phase 3 depends on rapidly ramping up comprehensive testing and contact notification. With more than $16 million in total public health emergency CARES Act funds allocated to date, we are doing what’s necessary to reopen safely.”

While the bulk of funds in the most recent allocation focuses on public health, more than $1 million is devoted to supporting up to 12 affordable housing projects as well as funding to help domestic violence providers respond to the increase in client needs.

Pierce County is currently in Phase 2 of the Governor’s Safe Start order and must maintain the current level of COVID-19 cases, testing, hospitalizations and other targets to be permitted to move to Phase 3 in as soon as two weeks.

To date, of the total $158 million in federal funds provided to Pierce County, more than $51 million has been assigned to organizations across the County to aid in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds allocated this week include:

Public Health Emergency Response

Testing and Lab Expansion: $1,706,840

Administrative Support Staff: $379,020

Data Entry and Analysis: $918,090

Public Health Investigations: $170,850

Lease Costs for Case and Contact Investigations Team: $200,000

Economic Stabilization and Recovery

Consumer Confidence Video Campaign: $240,000

Community Response and Resilience

Support for Affordable Housing Providers: $840,000

Domestic and Family Violence Access: $200,000

A complete listing of CARES Act funds allocations by category may be viewed here.