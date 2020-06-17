Molina Healthcare commits over $1 million to support communities as part of COVID-19 response plan

Molina Healthcare of Washington (“Molina”) has committed over $1 million in donations and relief efforts to local communities and organizations in the state as part of its comprehensive COVID-19 Community Response Plan. This initiative focuses on reducing disparities in access to care through the following: the provision of personal protective equipment (“PPE”) donations; telehealth support to various health care providers; and reducing food insecurity through charitable contributions to food banks and meals delivered directly to members’ homes.

“Molina is dedicated to supporting health care providers and local organizations serving our members and communities on the front lines,” said Peter Adler, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Washington. “Our $1 million investment in direct COVID-19 and health disparity community support is part of a much larger commitment that Molina is making to support our provider partners and members during the pandemic.”

Personal Protective Equipment Donations

Molina is donating hundreds of thousands of new pieces of personal protective and other equipment to help protect front-line providers and community-based organizations as they provide care through the pandemic. Molina’s PPE donations will reach more than 100 locations across Washington and include thousands of N95 and 3-ply masks, COVID-19 rapid antibody testing kits, face shields, gowns, digital forehead thermometers, nitrile gloves, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes. Community health centers, behavioral health providers, and community-based organizations will be the main recipients of these donations.

Behavioral Health and Telehealth Support

To increase access to telehealth services, Molina is providing more than 20 behavioral health provider organizations with technological support and resources, such as computers and cell phones. Molina is also offering cell phones and data plans to its Medicaid members who do not otherwise have the capabilities to contact their provider via virtual visits. This effort focuses primarily on smaller behavioral health organizations in rural and remote areas of the state.

Food Insecurity Response

Molina’s ongoing response to food insecurity includes donations to more than 100 food banks throughout the state, totaling over $100,000. At least one food bank in each of Washington’s 39 counties will benefit from the funding. Additionally, Molina recently launched an Emergency COVID-19 Meals program for Medicaid and Medicare members. Molina is providing two weeks of free meals to members who have been diagnosed or live with someone with COVID-19 and who have limited food resources.

Since the pandemic began, Molina has been actively coordinating with its community partners to identify and address their immediate needs as they continue to serve the many individuals and families affected by COVID-19. This $1 million COVID-19 Community Response Plan follows Molina’s prior contributions of personal hygiene items, food, clothing, and monetary support to more than 50 nonprofit organizations, tribal groups, schools, and healthcare providers across the state.