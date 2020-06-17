LegallyBLACK Juneteenth 2020 ACTION for police reform

Submitted by LegallyBLACK.

LegallyBLACK announces their Juneteenth 2020 peaceful protest in Tacoma for police reform as a first step towards unifying modern day civil rights activists and grassroots organizations across Pierce County. Community experts will speak on qualified immunity, #8CantWait, mandatory body cameras, mandatory police training and local police laws.

Juneteenth, June 19, 1865, is the commemoration of the last state, Texas, to end slavery in the United States. For LegallyBLACK, Juneteenth 2020 is an opportunity to educate the Pierce County citizens on five critical police reforms: 1) Implement mandatory body cameras for Pierce County law enforcement, 2) Overturn qualified immunity, 3) Follow #8CantWait, 4) Expand and continue mandatory training, and 5) Request public release of police misconduct reports.

Since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 24, 2020, Black and Brown people in Pierce County have been organizing to institute police reform. LegallyBLACK was formed knowing that individuals, groups and organizations need assistance in transforming a protest’s call to action into significant change within local and state government.

“Since my adolescent years, I have been on a quest for equality for ALL people and finally, LegallyBLACK is here to see it through. I believe no race, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, sexuality, or gender should have conditional freedoms or liberties.” said Tisha Wosencroft, LegallyBLACK Founder and CEO. “I founded LegallyBLACK after witnessing communities around this country expose their fears & concerns, constantly mourning the loss of innocent lives, and begging for police reform, amended laws & policies and fair, just, and equal treatment in America.”

The peaceful protest begins on June 19, 2020 at 6:19 pm in Tacoma at the county courthouse/admin building at 930 South Tacoma Ave.

LegallyBLACK is a non-profit formed to unify modern day civil rights activities and grass roots organizations across Pierce County. LegallyBLACK offers services ranging from organizing peaceful protests, providing motivational speakers, to securing positive media coverage and connections to local, state and federal law officials.

LegallyBLACK stands for Brave, Lifted, Altruistic, Creative and Keen.

www.WeAreLegallyBlack.com

Instagram: @WeAreLegallyBlack_

Facebook: @wearelegallyblack