Congressman Ami Bera Endorses Marilyn Strickland for Congress

Submitted by Strickland for Congress Campaign.

TACOMA – Marilyn Strickland, Democratic candidate for Congress in Washington’s 10th Congressional District today announced the endorsement of U.S. Representative Ami Bera (CA-07). Bera, a first generation American and accomplished physician praised Marilyn’s effective leadership in leading Tacoma out of an economic recession.

“I am proud to support Marilyn’s campaign for Congress. She is a proven leader who builds alliances to get things done, and has experience rebuilding an economy from a crisis,” Bera said. “She is also a trailblazer, and I look forward to working with her to elevate the voices of AAPI communities in our government.”

Bera is the latest in a slate of high-profile endorsers of Marilyn’s candidacy. Strickland also recently announced the endorsements of former Washington state Governor Gary Locke, Congressman Andy Kim, Korean-Americans for Organizing, and the Asian American Action Fund. If elected to Congress, she will be the first African American to represent Washington state at the federal level and the first Korean American woman elected to Congress in its 230 year history.

“I am honored to be endorsed by Congressman Bera. He has been a leader in the Asian-American community, and his scientific and medical expertise is uniquely suited to this moment,” Strickland said. “I look forward to working with the Congressman on improving our public health system and rebuilding our economy post-COVID, and working with him in the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus to advocate for the priorities of our AAPI communities.”

As Mayor of Tacoma, Marilyn led the city out of an economic recession and into a period of cultural and economic growth. She recently released a 5-point plan for rebuilding the South Sound post-COVID19.