Bernie Sanders Endorses Beth Doglio for Congress

Monday, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) endorsed State Rep. Beth Doglio’s campaign for Congress in Washington’s 10th Congressional District.

“Beth Doglio helped lead the passage of legislation in Washington State to provide more resources to address homelessness and to empower workers,” said Sanders. “She is no stranger to taking on powerful corporations such as Amazon. We need her leadership on progressive issues in Congress.”

“It is thanks to Senator Sanders’ persistent and courageous leadership that quality healthcare for everyone – Medicare for All – has become a rallying cry for so many Washingtonians and Americans, more important than ever in the midst of an ongoing pandemic and economic disruption threatening healthcare access and affordability,” said Doglio. “I look forward to working together with Senator Sanders, taking on special interests in pursuit of housing, climate, racial, and economic justice.”

A leader on climate and housing issues and an advocate for progressive values and priorities, Doglio leads the field in cash on hand and has built a diverse coalition of campaign endorsers, including progressive, labor, and environmental leaders and organizations, such as Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle), the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, Washington Housing Alliance Action Fund, Washington State Labor Council, League of Conservation Voters, and more than 130 current and former legislators and local elected officials.

