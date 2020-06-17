A New Take on the CPTC All-College Celebration

Clover Park Technical College hosted an end-of-year celebration event the afternoon of Tuesday, June 16 to recognize the achievements of the 2019-2020 academic year and to honor staff and faculty award winners. As has become the norm for 2020 gatherings, this year’s event was hosted via Zoom. The guest speakers were a testament to the College’s perseverance in the face of the global pandemic […]

