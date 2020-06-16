Sound Credit Union Raises Money to Fight Hunger

TACOMA, WA – Sound Credit Union’s (Sound) annual internal auction raised more than $20,000 to help fight food insecurity in Washington state.

The auction was held on Thursday, June 4, 2020. This is an internal event for Sound employees to participate in and help raise money for a local charity. With the help of Sound employees, community partners and vendors, employees were able to procure nearly 120 auction items. The final amount raised by employees was $10,145.89. Sound matched that amount with an additional $10,145.89 donation, making the final total $20,291.78.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Northwest Harvest – the only nonprofit food bank distributor that operates throughout the entire state of Washington. The proceeds will help provide much-needed nutritious food to thousands of Washingtonians in need. Since creating their COVID-19 Response in early March 2020, Northwest Harvest has delivered more than 175,000 Emergency Food boxes, which have served hundreds of thousands of individuals and families across Washington.

“Our employees look forward to our auction every year,” said Jennifer Reed, VP of Public Relations. “The event brings excitement and competition as people are trying to outbid each other for items they’d like to purchase. At the end of the day, our staff is humbled that we have the opportunity to give back to our community. We are proud that together we continue live our purpose of standing with our members, employees and communities through all waves of life.”

In February 2020, Sound announced their focus to help those in who are facing food insecurity. Through the organization’s community relations program, Sound’s total contribution to local food banks and charities in 2020 exceeds $70,000, providing more than 161,000 meals to Washingtonians in need.