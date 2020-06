When Cider + Cedar opens on Tacoma Avenue South, visitors might wonder: Is this a furniture gallery or a cider taproom? The answer is an emphatic “both.” The name appropriately combines the interests of Mia Daughenbaugh and Sterling Paradiso, partners in business and life and the team behind Cider + Cedar, which will be located […]

The post New cider taproom opening in Tacoma neighborhood known for excellent eats and drinks appeared first on Dine Pierce County.