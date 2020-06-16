Local students graduate from Whitman College

The following student(s) received their Bachelor of Arts degrees from Whitman College on May 24. Graduates were honored in a virtual commencement ceremony this year.

Steilacoom, Washington

Benjamin Hetter, Bellarmine College Preparatory, Rhetoric, Writing & Public Discourse

University Place, Washington

Olivia Engle, Curtis Senior High School, Biology-Environmental Studies

Michael Mehlman, Curtis Senior High School, Biochemistry, Biophysics, & Molecular Biology, Psychology

