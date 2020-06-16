Local MSU undergraduate students earn honors for spring semester 2020

There are two Montana State University honor roll lists, the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned in at least 12 college-level credits. This honor roll list was current as of June 11 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date. The 2,439 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President’s List. An asterisk follows their names below.

The Dean’s List includes the 4,067 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.



Washington students named to MSU’s president’s or dean’s lists, ordered according to their hometowns, follow.

DuPont: Dylan Granum, Savannah Phipps*

JBLM: Lotte Sharbono*

Puyallup: Alexandria Judge, Braydon Manning

Spanaway: Gracie Kerr*

Tacoma: Mackenzie Harris, Wyatt Kray, Benjamin Nelson, Nicholas Spitzer, Patrick Valentine, Walker Ward*

University Place: Kate Burney*, Katherine Letts