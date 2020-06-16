DuPont’s Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days Canceled

The City of DuPont, American Legion Post 53, and the DuPont Historical Society have made the joint decision to cancel our annual Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days celebration this summer due to COVID-19.

The health and safety of our community is the top and foremost priority. Under the Governor’s Safe Start re-opening plan, while gatherings are allowed in Phase 4 physical distancing and masks are still strongly encouraged. The event attracts 3,000 – 4,000 visitors over the two-day weekend at Clocktower Park. This would mean having to limit the number of visitors in the park at one time and providing more space between vendors. This would just not be feasible for the intent of the event.

“This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the best decision we can make to keep the public safe and honor the great traditions of BBQ” said American Legion Postmaster Tom Riggs.

Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days will be back bigger and better than ever next summer. We look forward to seeing you at Clocktower Park August 21 & 22, 2021.

American Legion Post 53

To the Great Residents of DuPont;

Over four years ago Parks & Recreation invited American Legion Post 53 to participate in the City’s celebration of Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days. We were happy to be a part of this great celebration and the Annual Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days BBQ Cookoff enjoyed its first event four years ago. This event has grown from a small event with 17 professional and semi-professional pitmasters competing for cash and prizes, to 29 bbq teams in 2019.

We planned to celebrate the 4th Annual Cookoff in grand fashion with 30+ pitmasters, great children and youth activities, live music, beer garden, and great bbq for the public. This event has grown to attract over 6,000 people annually in beautiful Clocktower Park. We are extremely proud of the close working relationship we enjoy with the DuPont City Staff, Historical Society, Northwest Landing, and Police and Fire Departments. We greatly enjoy being a part of this great community.

While we have experienced tremendous growth over the first three years of the cookoff, and sincerely love being a part of the city’s celebration, concerns surrounding COVID-19 prevent us from producing this year’s Cookoff in August. We simply cannot risk bringing thousands of people into the park and exposing them to the virus. We are therefore postponing the 4th Annual Cookoff until the 3rd weekend of August 2021.

This decision was not arrived at lightly and we realize many people will be disappointed. But we must look to the health of our community. Please be assured, we will be back next year bigger and stronger than ever. Stay Strong, Stay Safe. Sincerely,

Tom Riggs

Post Commander

American Legion Post 53