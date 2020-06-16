Clover Park Technical College to Host Drive-through Celebration of 2020 Graduates June 18

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – On June 18, Clover Park Technical College will celebrate the achievements of its Class of 2020 at the Celebration of Graduates. In light of commencement ceremonies being canceled across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the College sought a way to honor its students with a unique event while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“The completion of studies is always a time for both celebration and reflection, now more so than ever,” said Dr. Joyce Loveday, president of Clover Park Technical College. “As our students cross that finish line, they will find themselves supported and surrounded by their families, friends, and all of us at CPTC. We are so proud of their perseverance and hard work to get to this point in their careers.”

The celebratory event will observe the social distancing that has become necessary and prevalent in this, our next normal. Over 100 faculty and staff have signed up to attend the Celebration of 2020 Graduates, where they will line the Lakewood Campus’ Perimeter Drive to cheer, loft pompoms, ring cowbells, and wave signs at the carloads of students and their “quaran-teams.”

About 400 graduating students have registered for a “Celebration in a Box.” Meant to serve as both gift and time capsule, the 10x10x4 box is filled with a variety of commemorative mementos. Some of the items are traditionally associated with a college graduation while others will serve as an acknowledgement of the pandemic: mortarboard, tassel, academic cord, booklet of graduates’ names, pennant, pompom, and a cloth facemask featuring the CPTC logo.

Event details:

This event is open to the public.

Social distancing and facial coverings are required.

Hashtag: #CPTCgrad2020

cptc.edu/celebrate

Free parking and easy on/off access to campus.

Celebration of 2020 Graduates

Thursday, June 18

4:00-6:00 p.m.

Clover Park Technical College, Lakewood Campus

4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA