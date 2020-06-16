Changes coming to northbound I-5 in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – An upcoming northbound Interstate 5 traffic shift marks the first step in permanently raising the highway nearly 14 feet at the new Berkeley Street overpass in Lakewood.

During the overnight hours of Friday, June 19, design-build contractor Atkinson Construction will relocate all northbound I-5 lanes to a new location between the Berkeley Street overpass and approaching the Thorne Lane intersection.

Friday, June 19

9 p.m. – single lane closures on northbound I-5 approaching Berkeley Street begin.

10:15 p.m. – both the off- and on-ramp to Berkeley Street will close. The exit to Thorne Lane will close during overnight hours once the exit to Berkeley Street reopens. The two exits will not be closed at the same time.

11:59 p.m. – two lanes will close on northbound I-5, reducing the interstate to a single lane.

All ramps will reopen by 7:45 a.m. Saturday, June 20. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m.

The work requires dry weather and could be rescheduled to Saturday, June 20, or the next available dry weekend.

This is the first of several traffic shifts that allow crews to widen I-5 and raise the elevation of the highway above the water table. The Washington State Department of Transportation published a blog about the upcoming work scheduled for this summer.

Travelers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work. As a reminder, a temporary speed limit reduction to 50 mph on I-5 from mileposts 121.9 to 124.1 is in place.

Additional overnight ramp closures for the week of June 15 are listed for this project on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.