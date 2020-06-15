Trump attacks LGBTQ health protections

Submitted by Phil Gardner Campaign.

Four years ago, our nation witnessed what was to that point the deadliest mass shooting in recent memory: the Orlando nightclub shooting.

Friday served as a reminder of the progress we still need to make on the issue of gun violence and mass shootings — not to mention the work we need to do against the rampant homophobia and violence still perpetrated against LGBTQ people in America today.

Just Friday, the Trump Administration issued a rule to revoke nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people in health care and health insurance. It’s another assault on LGBTQ Americans, and stark reminder of the fight we still have ahead of us.

That’s why we need important initiatives like the Equality Act, which would finally outlaw LGBTQ discrimination. I’m proud that my old boss, Congressman Heck was a lead sponsor on the Equality Act, and I’m ready to continue his work as your next (and the first LGBTQ) member of Congress from Washington state.

Will you join me in adding your name in remembrance of the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting, and in support of the Equality Act?

Normally this month would be a time to pause for celebration, as it’s Pride month. But there’s just so much unfinished business in the fight for equality in America — for black Americans, for trans servicemembers, for immigrants and refugees, and for every member of a marginalized community who calls our country home.

I will always fight to bend the arc of the moral universe towards justice for all — and I will never stop listening, loving, and collaborating with anybody working toward the same goal.

Phil Gardner served as the District Director for Congressman Rep. Denny Heck in Washington’s 10th District. Now, he’s running to replace Denny in order to continue fighting for the people of the South Sound and our shared progressive values. If elected, Phil would make history as Washington state’s first openly LGBT Member of Congress.